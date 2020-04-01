UK says it has the capacity to test 12,750 people a day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

According to UK housing minister, Chris Pincher

  • Hopes to test 25,000 people a day by mid-April
The UK reported that it had 25,150 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after running 143,186 tests as of yesterday. That's a hit rate of between one-in-five to one-in-six tests so far.

