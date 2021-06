Great news in the UK

What a wonderful headline.





Medicine and vaccines are an absolute marvel. The UK is getting closer to normal every day and aside from today's blip, GBP has reflected that.





I expect more upside in the coming years in GBP as it emerges from the clouds of covid and Brexit.





More than 128,000 people in the UK have been killed by covid but the daily average over the past seven days has fallen to just 8.