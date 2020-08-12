UK says positive progress continues to be made in trade talks with the US
Comments by UK international trade secretary, Liz Truss
- Further talks will be held in early September
- Both sides reaffirm commitment to negotiating a comprehensive agreement
- Agreed that negotiations should continue at pace throughout the autumn
The remarks above comes after the third negotiating round between the two countries. There's not too much specifics but it is yet another slow and steady process in trying to get something done before the end of the year. The full update can be found here.