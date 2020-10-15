UK says surprised and disappointed at EU summit, will respond tomorrow

Could they do the unthinkable?

As you can see in the market, there isn't any particular sense that the UK is going to blow it up. In all likelihood, they'll drag it out for another 2-3 weeks and we'll see where it gets.







The EU didn't pledge to intensify discussions and that rubbed UK negotiators the wrong way.





From Brexit negotiator David Frost:







Disappointed by the #EUCO conclusions on UK/EU negotiations. Surprised EU is no longer committed to working "intensively" to reach a future partnership as agreed with @vonderleyen on 3 October. Also surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK. It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation. PM @BorisJohnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of 7 September.

Sterling remains just above the lows of the day at 1.2915.