UK says that Belgium is worse when looking at coronavirus death statistics

It seems like coronavirus shade is a thing now





"If you look at the death rate per 100,000 or per million, actually we are on a similar level to France, Italy and Spain. Belgium is above us, the United States is below. Different statistics can be portrayed in different ways."

Argar also defends the government's position in saying that they have not abandoned people in care homes, as the number of deaths in the UK continue to mount.





Despite all the arguments, it doesn't change the fact that in terms of sheer deaths count (at least what is being reported), the UK now claims the top spot in Europe.





It is tough to do any country-to-country analysis/comparison, but public perception is a key factor to consider in any case. This ties back to how investors will view the UK economy and how social/behavioural changes will occur in the country if citizens don't feel that the government is doing enough to combat the virus outbreak.





UK junior health minister, Edward Argar, spoke a short while ago and commented that: