UK says that Frost, Barnier to speak again later today

UK government spokesperson confirms that there will be more Brexit talks again later today

The spokesperson adds that the UK 'notes with interest' the significant comments by Barnier earlier on the issues behind current difficulties in trade talks.





Well, let's see if after today's talks whether they can find some will to get proper negotiations restarted in the coming days/weeks.





GBP/USD still relatively upbeat at 1.3055 currently, as the high today of 1.3065 meets some resistance from the region around 1.3064-83.



