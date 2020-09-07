UK says wants to avoid a national lockdown 'at all costs'
The UK reported its highest number of virus cases since May on SundayThe new cases came in at nearly 3,000 and that is prompting fears that there could be renewed lockdown measures being introduced across the country.
In any case, a nationwide lockdown is almost certainly not going to happen but if the situation continues to take a turn for the worse, localised lockdowns may be introduced.
Either way, it isn't really a positive development for the pound considering that the health crisis may get worse at a time when fiscal support is starting to be lifted i.e. government's furlough program set to run its course in October.