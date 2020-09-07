UK says wants to avoid a national lockdown 'at all costs'

The UK reported its highest number of virus cases since May on Sunday





In any case, a nationwide lockdown is almost certainly not going to happen but if the situation continues to take a turn for the worse, localised lockdowns may be introduced.







Either way, it isn't really a positive development for the pound considering that the health crisis may get worse at a time when fiscal support is starting to be lifted i.e. government's furlough program set to run its course in October.