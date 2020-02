This is being reported by Sky News

The full report can be found here . But the headline may be a bit misleading as the report says that the vaccine may be close to being tested on animals first, and then humans - depending on the level of funding researchers get.





The breakthrough is more on the fact that they have reduced part of the normal development time from 2-3 years to just 14 days.





Meanwhile, the move from animal testing into the first human studies may still take a period of a few months, according to the professor who is in charge.