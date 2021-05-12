UK scientists alarmed over COVID-19 Indian mutant strain - possible delay to lockdown exit

Via the UK press (Telegraph), an emergency meeting of the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) committee has been called for 13 May 2021.

to discuss the rapid spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus

scientists are concerned the growth of the variant in infection numbers force the delay of the final step in the roadmap out of lockdown on June 21

Here is the link for more. The piece is via another website so is not gated, as the Tele usually is.





Given the resounding success of the UK vaccine rollout I'd suggest (in my admittedly non-PhD in virus stuff opinion) that the fears will prove to be unfounded. But, there you go.





Meanwhile, this earlier gave GBP a little boost:







