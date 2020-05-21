UK security minister: We want to see track and trace app in place and are dealing with technical issues

Comments with UK security minister, James Brokenshire

We want to see the app rolled out

Priority is to get track and trace in place

Perception means a lot when dealing with the coronavirus crisis and the UK has failed to impress in that regard. From the issue with rising death numbers to care homes, and then now having to quickly reassure that they will have "world-beating" track and trace system - according to Boris Johnson - in place by 1 June. It gives out the impression that they are just putting out fires when they see one instead of getting ahead of the problem.



