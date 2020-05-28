UK seeks to create a 10 country alliance for alternative 5G supply instead of China

The UK Times has the report 

  • UK seeking an alliance of ten democracies
  • to provide alternative suppliers of 5G equipment and other technologies
  • To lessen reliance on China
Countries UK is approaching include the other G7 constituents plus Australia, South Korea and India.

