Latest data released by CBI - 21 September 2021





Prior 18





The output reading fell to its lowest since April, with CBI noting that:





"Today's survey highlights how amidst a variety of supply challenges, companies are beginning to struggle to meet high demand. Despite close to half of manufacturers surveyed reporting order books above normal, output growth has slowed sharply, albeit remaining relatively robust."





The gauge of UK manufacturing orders (headline reading) jumps to the highest on record but the thing to note in the report is that global supply chain disruptions and labour shortages are still weighing on overall output.