UK September CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 16 October 2019





Prior +0.4%

CPI +1.7% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

Core CPI +1.7% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior +1.5%

Not much a significant change in inflationary pressures as ONS notes a fall in motor fuel as well as second-hand car prices was offset by rising furniture, household appliance and hotel room prices for the month.





Of note, core inflation is seen ticking up again and that is surely a welcome sign though it hardly matters at this stage. It's all about Brexit now for the pound.





Cable is bouncing around between 1.2720-40 levels currently but it hardly has anything to do with the release here.



