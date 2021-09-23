UK September flash services PMI 54.6 vs 55.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit/CIPS - 23 September 2021
- Prior 55.0
- Manufacturing PMI 56.3
- Prior 60.3
- Composite PMI 54.1
- Prior 54.8
The readings show a further moderation in UK economic activity, with manufacturing in particular a drag amid supply bottlenecks - similar to the readings in Europe earlier. All three main headlines are the lowest in seven months. Markit notes that:
"The September PMI data will add to worries that the UK
economy is heading towards a bout of 'stagflation', with
growth continuing to trend lower while prices surge ever
higher.
"While there are clear signs that demand is cooling since
peaking in the second quarter, the survey also points to
business activity being increasingly constrained by shortages
of materials and labour, most notably in the manufacturing
sector but also in some services firms. A lack of staff and
components were especially widely cited as causing falls
in output within the food, drink and vehicle manufacturing
sectors.
"Shortages are meanwhile driving up prices at unprecedented
rates as firms pass on higher supplier charges and increases in
staff pay. Brexit was often cited as having exacerbated global
pandemic-related supply and labour market constraints, as
well as often being blamed on lost export sales.
"Business expectations for the year ahead are meanwhile
down to their lowest since January, with concerns over both
supply and demand amid the ongoing pandemic casting a
shadow over prospects for the economy as we move into the
autumn."