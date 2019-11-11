UK September GDP -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 11 November 2019





Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.2%

Focus is on the quarterly report released at the same time so the data here offers little but the minor revision lower in the August reading is perhaps what led to the slightly weaker-than-expected Q3 figure overall.





That said, all this does is just reaffirm that the UK economy is moving sideways and managed to avoid a technical recession this year.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production -0.4% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.7%

Manufacturing production -1.8% vs -1.6% y/y expected

Prior -1.7%; revised to -1.6% Industrial production -0.3% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.7%

Industrial production -1.4% vs -1.2% y/y expected

Prior -1.8%