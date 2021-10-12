UK September jobless claims change -51.1Kvs -58K prior

Latest data released by ONS - Oct 12

July ILO unemployment rate 4.5% vs 4.5% expected

Prior 4.6%

July employment change 235k vs 243 expected

Prior 183k July average weekly earnings +7.2% vs +7.0% 3m/3m expected

Prior +8.3%

July average weekly earnings (ex bonus) 6.0% vs +6.0% 3m/3m expected

Prior +6.8%



This was expected to show a dip in the unemployment rate and a slight slowdown in wage growth.





Unemployment did dip lower in line with expectations at 4.5%





The real test is when the job furlough scheme is not supporting the data. Nothing to note here and the GBP unfazed here. Interest rate rises and Brexit talk is main risk for GBP volatility now.