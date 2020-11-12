UK September monthly GDP +1.1% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 12 November 2020


  • Prior +2.1%; revised to +2.2%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The release here isn't of much relevance as it ties to the overall Q3 GDP report released at the same time, so the details there are more relevant when viewing the UK economic performance in the last quarter.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:

  • Manufacturing production +0.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.7%
  • Manufacturing production -7.9% vs -7.4%  y/y expected
  • Prior -8.4%
  • Industrial production +0.5% vs +1.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%
  • Industrial production -6.3% vs -6.0% y/y expected
  • Prior -6.4%
  • Construction output +2.9% vs +2.1% m/m expected
  • Prior +3.0%
  • Construction output -10.0% vs -11.7% y/y expected
  • Prior -13.0%

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose