UK September monthly GDP +1.1% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 November 2020





Prior +2.1%; revised to +2.2%





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production +0.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.7%

Manufacturing production -7.9% vs -7.4% y/y expected

Prior -8.4% Industrial production +0.5% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

Industrial production -6.3% vs -6.0% y/y expected

Prior -6.4% Construction output +2.9% vs +2.1% m/m expected

Prior +3.0%

Construction output -10.0% vs -11.7% y/y expected

Prior -13.0%

