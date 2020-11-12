UK September monthly GDP +1.1% vs +1.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by ONS - 12 November 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The release here isn't of much relevance as it ties to the overall Q3 GDP report released at the same time, so the details there are more relevant when viewing the UK economic performance in the last quarter.
- Prior +2.1%; revised to +2.2%
There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:
- Manufacturing production +0.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected
- Prior +0.7%
- Manufacturing production -7.9% vs -7.4% y/y expected
- Prior -8.4%
- Industrial production +0.5% vs +1.0% m/m expected
- Prior +0.3%
- Industrial production -6.3% vs -6.0% y/y expected
- Prior -6.4%
- Construction output +2.9% vs +2.1% m/m expected
- Prior +3.0%
- Construction output -10.0% vs -11.7% y/y expected
- Prior -13.0%