UK September monthly GDP +1.1% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 November 2020





Prior +2.1%; revised to +2.2%





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production +0.2% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.7%

Manufacturing production -7.9% vs -7.4% y/y expected

Prior -8.4% Industrial production +0.5% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

Industrial production -6.3% vs -6.0% y/y expected

Prior -6.4% Construction output +2.9% vs +2.1% m/m expected

Prior +3.0%

Construction output -10.0% vs -11.7% y/y expected

Prior -13.0%



Slight delay in the release by the source. The release here isn't of much relevance as it ties to the overall Q3 GDP report released at the same time, so the details there are more relevant when viewing the UK economic performance in the last quarter.