UK September mortgage approvals 72.6k vs 74.5k prior

Latest data released by the BOE - 29 October 2021

Prior 74.5k; revised to 74.2k

Net consumer credit £0.2 billion

Prior £0.4 billion







Annual consumer credit growth is up from -2.4% in August to -1.8% in September but remains weak, so that still points to a lack of impetus in the recovery.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Mortgage approvals fell further last month but continues to keep above pre-pandemic levels as individuals borrowed £9.5 billion of mortgage debt on net in September, the highest since June.