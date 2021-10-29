UK September mortgage approvals 72.6k vs 74.5k prior

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by the BOE - 29 October 2021

  • Prior 74.5k; revised to 74.2k
  • Net consumer credit £0.2 billion
  • Prior £0.4 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Mortgage approvals fell further last month but continues to keep above pre-pandemic levels as individuals borrowed £9.5 billion of mortgage debt on net in September, the highest since June.

Annual consumer credit growth is up from -2.4% in August to -1.8% in September but remains weak, so that still points to a lack of impetus in the recovery.
