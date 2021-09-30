UK September Nationwide house prices +0.1% vs +0.6% m/m expected
Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 30 September 2021
Slight delay in the release by the source. After accounting for seasonal factors, house prices were little changed month-on-month but eased slightly from an annual perspective. The average price of dwellings eased a touch to £248,742. Nationwide remarks:
- Prior +2.1%
- House prices +10.0% y/y
- Prior +11.0%
"Annual house price growth remained in double digits for the fifth month in a row in September, though there was a modest slowdown to 10.0%, from 11.0% in August. House prices rose by 0.1% month-on-month, after taking account of seasonal effects. As a result, house prices remain 13% higher than before the pandemic began in early 2020."