UK September Nationwide house prices +0.1% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 30 September 2021





Prior +2.1%

House prices +10.0% y/y

Prior +11.0%





"Annual house price growth remained in double digits for the fifth month in a row in September, though there was a modest slowdown to 10.0%, from 11.0% in August. House prices rose by 0.1% month-on-month, after taking account of seasonal effects. As a result, house prices remain 13% higher than before the pandemic began in early 2020."



Slight delay in the release by the source. After accounting for seasonal factors, house prices were little changed month-on-month but eased slightly from an annual perspective. The average price of dwellings eased a touch to £248,742. Nationwide remarks: