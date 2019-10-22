UK September public sector net borrowing £8.7 billion vs £8.9 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 22 October 2019





Prior £5.8 billion; revised to £4.9 billion

PSNB (ex-banks) £9.4 billion vs £9.7 billion expected

Prior £6.4 billion; revised to £5.6 billion

PSNCR £2.7 billion

Prior £6.4 billion

The figures show a slightly smaller deficit than expected for September but the public finances hardly matter at this point in time with the major focus in the UK revolving around the Brexit vote later today.





Cable is holding lower at 1.2935 currently amid a softer pound but also as the dollar is holding firmer on the session.



