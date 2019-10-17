UK September retail sales 0.0% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 17 October 2019





Prior -0.2%; revised to -0.3%

Retail sales +3.1% vs +3.1% y/y expected

Prior +2.7%; revised to +2.6%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.3%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +3.0% vs +2.9% y/y expected

Prior +2.2%

Consumption activity beat out expectations on the month as food store sales bounced after a weak few months but ONS notes that department store sales continued to decline in September. Overall, Q3 retail sales is seen adding only 0.03% to Q3 GDP growth.





On the month, the beat is a little encouraging but when you put into context of the Q3 performance as noted above, it hardly is worth a blink as consumption activity is failing to provide a solid boost to the UK economy.





Cable continues to sit around 1.2780 levels for the moment as the pound continues to be largely driven by Brexit headlines at the moment.



