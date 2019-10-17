UK September retail sales 0.0% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 17 October 2019


  • Prior -0.2%; revised to -0.3%
  • Retail sales +3.1% vs +3.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +2.7%; revised to +2.6%
  • Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.3%
  • Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +3.0% vs +2.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +2.2%
ForexLive
Consumption activity beat out expectations on the month as food store sales bounced after a weak few months but ONS notes that department store sales continued to decline in September. Overall, Q3 retail sales is seen adding only 0.03% to Q3 GDP growth.

On the month, the beat is a little encouraging but when you put into context of the Q3 performance as noted above, it hardly is worth a blink as consumption activity is failing to provide a solid boost to the UK economy.

Cable continues to sit around 1.2780 levels for the moment as the pound continues to be largely driven by Brexit headlines at the moment.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose