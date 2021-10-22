UK September retail sales -0.2% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 22 October 2021





Prior -0.9%; revised to -0.6%

Retail sales -1.3% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.2%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -0.6% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -1.2%; revised to -0.7%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -2.6% vs -1.7% y/y expected

Prior -0.9%





Looking at the details, non-food store sales declined by 1.4% and that contributed mostly to the drop, offset by a rise in automotive fuel sales (+2.9%) and food store sales (+0.6%).





One thing to note is that the easing of restrictions hasn't exactly led to a material change in consumer behaviour. In-store retail sales are still subdued, with the proportion of online retail sales seen at 28.1% in September - much higher than the 19.7% in February 2020.



