Latest data released by ONS - 11 November 2019

Prior -£9.8 billion; revised to -£10.8 billion

Non-EU trade balance -£4.0 billion vs -£2.5 billion expected

Prior -£2.2 billion; revised to -£3.2 billion

Exports rose by 1.2% on the month while imports surged ahead by 5.1% on the month. I reckon that is suggestive of further Brexit stockpiling though when fed into the quarterly figures, it wasn't that much evident.