UK September visible trade balance -£9.3 billion vs -£9.3 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 November 2020

Prior -£9.0 billion; revised to -£6.8 billion

Non-EU trade balance -£1.7 billion vs -£2.4 billion expected

Prior -£2.3 billion; revised to -£0.2 billion









Slight delay in the release by the source. The trade deficit expanded as exports rose by 3.3% on the month but imports grew by a whopping 10.2% on the month. This appears to be related to Brexit stockpiling ahead of the supposed October deadline at the time, which we now know has been pushed all the way to the end of November.