UK September visible trade balance -£9.3 billion vs -£9.3 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 12 November 2020

  • Prior -£9.0 billion; revised to -£6.8 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance -£1.7 billion vs -£2.4 billion expected
  • Prior -£2.3 billion; revised to -£0.2 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. The trade deficit expanded as exports rose by 3.3% on the month but imports grew by a whopping 10.2% on the month. This appears to be related to Brexit stockpiling ahead of the supposed October deadline at the time, which we now know has been pushed all the way to the end of November.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


