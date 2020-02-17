UK signals scrapping EU rules is red line for trade deal

Comments from UK Brexit negotiator Frost:

We want a Canada-type deal with EU

IF EU doubts persist on FTA we are ready to trade on Australia's terms

We are going to have a huge advantage over EU in ability to set rules and regulations quickly

We are not frightened by suggestions there will be trade frictions and barriers

We are not ready to compromise on fundamental parts of our negotiating position

Sticking to EU's rules misses the point of Brexit

The pound is just above 1.3000. Trading is thin so beware of stops.

