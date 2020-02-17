UK signals scrapping EU rules is red line for trade deal
It's a red line for the EU too
Comments from UK Brexit negotiator Frost:
- We want a Canada-type deal with EU
- IF EU doubts persist on FTA we are ready to trade on Australia's terms
- We are going to have a huge advantage over EU in ability to set rules and regulations quickly
- We are not frightened by suggestions there will be trade frictions and barriers
- We are not ready to compromise on fundamental parts of our negotiating position
- Sticking to EU's rules misses the point of Brexit
The pound is just above 1.3000. Trading is thin so beware of stops.