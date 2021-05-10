UK spending data also rising, April data surging

UK BRC Sales like-for-like for April +39.6% y/y

prior +20.3% y/y

like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size

y/y data being very much influenced by base effects from 2020

Also from BRC:

total sales in April +51.1% y/y (note that total sales +7.3% vs April 2019)

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson:

"this sales growth is fragile ... There is little competition for share of spending while parts of hospitality, leisure, and tourism remain restricted and inner cities and town centres continue to perform poorly as many people continue to work from home"

Also, data from Barclaycard:

April debit and card spending +0.4% y/y

Spending on essential items +10.1%

Resorts and accommodation +1.6%

airlines and travel agents reported -80%

Barclaycard's measure of consumer confidence 36% in April (from 28% in March)

highest since February 2020







