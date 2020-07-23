UK stats office says footfall rose to 2/3 of its level from last year on 17 July, highest since lockdown began
ONS shares some recent statistics in the UK
The headline notes that foot traffic in the UK on 17 July rose to 2/3 of its level seen from the same day last year, and that's the highest since lockdown measures began.
It's encouraging and a good start to try and resume normality, but it also shows that there is still some way to go before returning to "normal". No doubt that the lack of tourism across the globe is also a factor to consider in these circumstances.
ONS also adds that between 10 July to 17 July, the total volume of job advertisements increased to just over 50% of their 2019 average.
That is a more ominous signal about jobs and labour market conditions, which may deteriorate further once the government's furlough program runs its course in October.