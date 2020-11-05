UK finance minister Sunak confirms extension of furlough scheme to the end of March

Sunak addresses lawmakers in parliament





We are providing significant extra support

The highest priority is to protect jobs

BOE governor Bailey and I are in constant communication

The economic effects of lockdown are much longer lasting

Will pay for wages up to 80%

Policy will be reviewed again in January

Will pay cost of pension contributions

Furlough bonus for employers falls away

Self-employed grant will increase

That is good news for the UK economy and the combo of fiscal and monetary policy support is one that should improve the pound fundamentals at least.





But if the health crisis doesn't get better over time and the threat of a no-deal Brexit persists, that could keep the outlook somewhat less bright in the weeks ahead. Cable now up to a session high of 1.3077 as we are also seeing the dollar slide further on the day.