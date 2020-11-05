UK Sunak reportedly set to extend furlough program until March next year

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

BBC political correspondent, Nick Eardley, reports in a tweet

NEW: Chancellor set to extend furlough until March, sources have told the BBC. Details just after midday - not clear if it will mean full 80 per cent.
Well, Sunak will be addressing parliament soon - scheduled to be at the top of the hour - on the details so we'll see. But this seems to be a much longer extension than expected, so that's at least some good news for the UK labour market and economy.


