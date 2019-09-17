UK supreme court begins hearing on prorogation of parliament

The hearing is to last at least three days









I don't think this is a real game changer for the pound as the prorogation was meant to prevent lawmakers from getting a Brexit delay bill turned into law - which still happened anyway.







ForexLive

But you'll never know how the ruling may affect the future of Boris Johnson so just keep an eye on the matter at hand just in case.

The judges will have to deal with appeals from the Scottish court, the English high court, as well as the Northern Irish court in determining whether Boris Johnson acted lawfully in proroguing parliament until 14 October.