UK supreme court to issue ruling on parliamentary prorogation tomorrow

Decision to come at 0930 GMT



The US Supreme Court will rule on whether it was lawful for Boris Johnson to suspend parliament at 0930 GMT tomorrow. That's 10:30 am local time.





The news is from a statement from the court.





The questioning from the justices focused on the question of whether they had the power to rule that parliament re-open. That raises the chance that they find the prorogation unlawful but also say they can't do anything about it.

