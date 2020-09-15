UK tested Brexit compromise deals last week - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Reuters report, citing EU diplomatic sources

  • UK tested tentative compromise ideas on fisheries in trade talks last week
  • France rejected tentative ideas, other fishing countries were cautious and asked for more details
  • Level playing field did not move in talks
  • UK more or less in agreement about overarching governance deal but not with dispute resolution mechanism
  • EU cannot deal with Britain if it passes internal market bill that breaches international law
  • Disagreements all solvable on a technical level if there is political green light
  • Talks going badly but hope not lost yet on EU side
GBP hasn't moved much on this, if at all. The problems are well known.

