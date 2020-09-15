UK tested Brexit compromise deals last week - report
Reuters report, citing EU diplomatic sources
- UK tested tentative compromise ideas on fisheries in trade talks last week
- France rejected tentative ideas, other fishing countries were cautious and asked for more details
- Level playing field did not move in talks
- UK more or less in agreement about overarching governance deal but not with dispute resolution mechanism
- EU cannot deal with Britain if it passes internal market bill that breaches international law
- Disagreements all solvable on a technical level if there is political green light
- Talks going badly but hope not lost yet on EU side
GBP hasn't moved much on this, if at all. The problems are well known.