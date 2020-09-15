UK tested Brexit compromise deals last week - report

UK tested tentative compromise ideas on fisheries in trade talks last week

France rejected tentative ideas, other fishing countries were cautious and asked for more details

Level playing field did not move in talks

UK more or less in agreement about overarching governance deal but not with dispute resolution mechanism

EU cannot deal with Britain if it passes internal market bill that breaches international law

Disagreements all solvable on a technical level if there is political green light

Talks going badly but hope not lost yet on EU side

GBP hasn't moved much on this, if at all. The problems are well known.

