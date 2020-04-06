UK Times - govt ministers discuss how and when to ease coronavirus lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK Times report that ministerial level discussion have begun amidst fears expressed by the Treasury  

  • Treasury officials warned that if the lockdown lasted much beyond June then there would come a point when the government would no longer be able to prevent otherwise profitable industries from going to the wall.
Here is the link, Times is gated though



