UK Times: "‘Many’ Tory MPs to quit if it comes to no‑deal Brexit"
The Times reports further woes for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Johnson is facing a new cabinet rebellion over a no-deal Brexit
- there are mounting concerns in Downing Street of further resignations
- A group of five ministers - Nicky Morgan, Julian Smith, Robert Buckland, Matt Hancock and Geoffrey Cox - are on a "resignation watch list"
- It came after a "fractious" cabinet meeting in which ministers warned Mr Johnson about the "grave" risk of the return of direct rule in Northern Ireland
- One cabinet minister told The Times: "Cabinet will set the strategy, not unelected officials. If this is an attempt to do that then it will fail. We are not a cabinet of sock puppets and nodding dogs."
Link here for more, gated.
GBP is little changed.