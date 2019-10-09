UK Times: "‘Many’ Tory MPs to quit if it comes to no‑deal Brexit"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Times reports further woes for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

  • Johnson is facing a new cabinet rebellion over a no-deal Brexit 
  • there are mounting concerns in Downing Street of further resignations
  • A group of five ministers - Nicky Morgan, Julian Smith, Robert Buckland, Matt Hancock and Geoffrey Cox - are on a "resignation watch list"
  • It came after a "fractious" cabinet meeting in which ministers warned Mr Johnson about the "grave" risk of the return of direct rule in Northern Ireland
  • One cabinet minister told The Times: "Cabinet will set the strategy, not unelected officials. If this is an attempt to do that then it will fail. We are not a cabinet of sock puppets and nodding dogs."

GBP is little changed.

The Times reports further woes for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose