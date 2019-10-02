UK Times report European Union set to ignore UK PM Johnson and grant a Brexit delay

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via the UK Times, report that the EU is ready to give an OK on delaying exit regardless of what Boris Johnson wants. 

  • ready to grant another Brexit delay even if the letter making a request for an extension beyond October 31 is not signed by the prime minister
  • European leaders are on standby to hold an emergency Brexit summit in the last week of the month if Boris Johnson fails to get a new withdrawal agreement past the House of Commons in the next two weeks
The Times is gated, but link here if you can access. 

BJ can't seem to catch a break

