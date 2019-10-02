UK Times report European Union set to ignore UK PM Johnson and grant a Brexit delay

Via the UK Times, report that the EU is ready to give an OK on delaying exit regardless of what Boris Johnson wants.

ready to grant another Brexit delay even if the letter making a request for an extension beyond October 31 is not signed by the prime minister

European leaders are on standby to hold an emergency Brexit summit in the last week of the month if Boris Johnson fails to get a new withdrawal agreement past the House of Commons in the next two weeks

The Times is gated, but link here if you can access.





BJ can't seem to catch a break







