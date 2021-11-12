UK Times reports that UK PM Johnson does not want to trigger Article 16 (re dispute with the EU over N. Ireland)
Via The Times, a reports that UK Ministers will attempt to de-escalate tensions with the European Union over Northern Ireland in a meeting on Friday.
- Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, will signal to Maros Sefcovic, the EU's chief negotiator, that the government will renew efforts to get a deal on the controversial Northern Ireland protocol and enter intensive talks over the next few weeks.
- Sources said that Frost was keen to emphasise to Sefcovic that while the UK had reservations about the commission's proposals to reduce checks on goods crossing between Britain and Northern Ireland, they could, with changes, form the basis of an agreement.
Here is the link to the article for more (gated).