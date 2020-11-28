UK Times says EU Commission President expected to speak with UK PM 'within hours' ( ... but there's a but)
The UK Times reports over the weekend that the Commission has begun to "lean on" EU negotiator Michel Barnier to get a trade deal with the UK.
- and that UK Prime Minister Johnson was expected to speak to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the next 48 hours to try to find common ground on fishing quotas
The but? Reuters cite an unnamed British source saying there is no call currently scheduled.