UK to extend its vaccination program to all over 18 next month

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The latest concern in the UK is a delay to reopening due to vaccines not being offered to younger people, those most likely to crowd the pubs apparently (and good luck to them!)

Hopefully this goes some way to easing those worries, UK media with the report (Tele, gated)
  • vaccine rollout could reach those in their early-20s in the first weeks of next month
  • hopes that all over-18s could be offered jabs in June
  • The programme will move to those aged 30 and over next week
  • extra supplies are being sent to areas worst hit by the Indian variant. 
The latest concern in the UK is a delay to reopening due to vaccines not being offered to younger people, those most likely to crowd the pubs apparently (and good luck to them!)
GBP attracting a minor bid. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose