UK to extend its vaccination program to all over 18 next month
The latest concern in the UK is a delay to reopening due to vaccines not being offered to younger people, those most likely to crowd the pubs apparently (and good luck to them!)
Hopefully this goes some way to easing those worries, UK media with the report (Tele, gated)
- vaccine rollout could reach those in their early-20s in the first weeks of next month
- hopes that all over-18s could be offered jabs in June
- The programme will move to those aged 30 and over next week
- extra supplies are being sent to areas worst hit by the Indian variant.
GBP attracting a minor bid.