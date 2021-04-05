UK to launch a government-backed loan scheme to help companies recover

More from the UK Chancelor Sunak (and again, info via Reuters)

Scheme to launch today, Tuesday 06 April 2021

government-backed loan scheme

to help companies access finance (available through commercial lenders and the government providing an 80% guarantee)

loans ranging from 25,001 pounds to 10 million

to replace existing COVID-19 programmes

in addition to an existing grant scheme to help companies restart trading.

Errrr ... this bit is interesting ...

interest rates will be capped at 14.99%





15%???? Thanks but no thanks?











