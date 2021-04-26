UK to propose COVID-19 vaccination 'passports' for international travel at the G7 meeting

UK Telegraph with the report, the UK proposing 'travel corridors'.

UK Transport Secretary to meet with G7 counterparts at the summit on June 11-13 with the proposal.

Tele says such a program could be in place by June 28. Seems a compressed timeline, can they move that quickly?

Proposal includes:

so called Covid passports

'green list' coutnires for travel to and from

bilateral 'travel corridrors' to allow bypassing tests, quarantine for those vaccinated

UK, US, France, Italy and Germany planned initially





An alternative way to get into whatever country you like! ;-)



