UK to propose COVID-19 vaccination 'passports' for international travel at the G7 meeting
UK Telegraph with the report, the UK proposing 'travel corridors'.
UK Transport Secretary to meet with G7 counterparts at the summit on June 11-13 with the proposal.
Tele says such a program could be in place by June 28. Seems a compressed timeline, can they move that quickly?
Proposal includes:
- so called Covid passports
- 'green list' coutnires for travel to and from
- bilateral 'travel corridrors' to allow bypassing tests, quarantine for those vaccinated
- UK, US, France, Italy and Germany planned initially
Link here for more (its the Tele so may be gated)
An alternative way to get into whatever country you like! ;-)