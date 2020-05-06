UK total coronavirus deaths top 30,000. Cases top 200,000

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Cases exceed 200K

  • cases rise to 201,101 from 194,990
  • deaths rise to 30,076 from 29,427. The death toll is the highest in Europe outpacing Italy which is currently at 29,684
Italy today showed:
  • 1444 new coronavirus cases versus 1075 on Tuesday
  • 369 deaths from coronavirus 1st 236 on Tuesday
  • 214,457 total coronavirus cases
  • 29,684 total deaths
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose