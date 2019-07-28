UK Trade minister Truss: Main priority is free-trade deal with the US
According to the Telegraph
The Telegraph is reporting that UK Trade Minister Liz Truss is saying;
- The main priority now will be agreeing a free-trade deal with the US.
- Will be getting on a plane to US the next few weeks to discuss trade deal
Pres. Trump spoke with Johnson on Friday evening and commented to reporters that:
- We're working already on a trade agreement and added,
- "I think it'll be a very substantial trade agreement, you know we can do with the U.K., we can do three to four times, we were actually impeded by their relationship with the European Union. We were very much impeded on trade. And I think we can do three to four or five times what we're doing."