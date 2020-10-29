UK Trade Minister Truss says pernicious US, Eu trade policies have a corrosive impact

The UK is pursuing trade agreements with the EU and US, amongst others, but trade minister Liz Truss is nevertheless making set to make some blunt remarks in a speech on Thursday

  • She will argue for too long the world has turned a blind eye to 'pernicious' trading practices 
  • will say those approaches have had a "corrosive effect on the foundations of our rules-based free trade system, spreading disillusionment and distrust."
  • in a direct reference to Trump's 'America First' policy, Truss will say "we will not be pulling up the drawbridge in an autarkic Britain First approach."
  • She will say the EU is an "innovation-phobic" protectionist institution that has held Britain back
  • without naming China explicitly, criticise those who use state-owned enterprises to sell goods around the world as "mercenaries of global trade"
Good for her!

