UK Trade Minister Truss says pernicious US, Eu trade policies have a corrosive impact
The UK is pursuing trade agreements with the EU and US, amongst others, but trade minister Liz Truss is nevertheless making set to make some blunt remarks in a speech on Thursday
- She will argue for too long the world has turned a blind eye to 'pernicious' trading practices
- will say those approaches have had a "corrosive effect on the foundations of our rules-based free trade system, spreading disillusionment and distrust."
- in a direct reference to Trump's 'America First' policy, Truss will say "we will not be pulling up the drawbridge in an autarkic Britain First approach."
- She will say the EU is an "innovation-phobic" protectionist institution that has held Britain back
- without naming China explicitly, criticise those who use state-owned enterprises to sell goods around the world as "mercenaries of global trade"
