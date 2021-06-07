UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss calls out China’s pernicious trade misbehaviour

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Local media here in Australia (Murdoch press) on remarks from Truss on the new UK-Australia free-trade agreement 

  • “Like-minded democracies who believe in freedom, fairness and high standards in areas like food and animal welfare; together, we can stand up for rules-based trade against those who threaten to undermine it with pernicious practices like unfair subsidies” 
  • “As a newly independent trading nation once again, the UK is fully embracing like-minded ­allies such as Australia. I have great affection for your nation and admire your principled stand as a great pro-trade champion against pernicious practices from the likes of China."
Australian PM Morrison meets with UK PM Johnson in London next week
  • they hope to sign an in-principle agreement on the trade deal

  

