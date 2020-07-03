UK transport minister says to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries
Comments by UK transport minister, Grant Shapps
"There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today."
The exemption is likely to kick into effect some time in the next week or so and would mean travellers from these countries do not have to observe a 14-day self quarantine - as is the current requirement for anyone entering the country.