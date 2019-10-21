UK Treasury chief secretary Sunak: Government will introduce Brexit legislation 'shortly'
Comments by UK Treasury chief secretary, Rishi Sunak
- Hopes that Bercow will allow vote on Brexit deal
- Says parliament must have clear vote on the deal
'Shortly' is a bit of a vague term but if Bercow doesn't allow a vote today, you would have to imagine that the government will have to present the withdrawal agreement bill as soon as today. It is going to be another interesting day in Westminster no less.