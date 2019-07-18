UK Treasury committee requests updated Brexit economic analysis from the BOE

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Things are starting to get a bit more serious now...

Brexit
The Treasury committee has demanded a 'rigorous' economic analysis on Brexit scenarios from the Bank of England. That's when you know things are starting to heat up as we're seeing rising odds of a potential no-deal Brexit come 31 October.

With parliament set for a recess from 25 July to 3 September, they'll have only a short period of time to "analyse" this so I guess they're trying to preempt the central bank to get it done as soon as possible.
