UK turns down EU coronavirus vaccine scheme

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK government has turned down the opportunity to join a European Union coronavirus vaccine scheme 

This comes after ministers expressed concern over "costly delays"

Report via the UK Telegraph newspaper, link (may be gated)  
  • Alok Sharma, the Business Secretary, is believed to have walked away from the plan after failing to secure "sufficient assurance" that the UK would receive the number of vaccines it needs on time. 
