large number of UK job redundancies ahead?





Sobering stuff. Britain's employers planning twice the number of redundancies as they did in 2009:

380,000 redundancies planned from May to July this year

That number could rise to 735,000 according to researchers cited in the article

Only 180,000 job cuts were planned from January to March 2009









Labour market is stress for the Bank of England that may prompt the BoE to early action.