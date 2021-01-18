UK vaccine deployment minister: Everyone will be offered a vaccine by September

Comments by UK vaccine deployment minister, Nadhim Zahawi

Vaccine rollout is going well

We are vaccinating 140 people per minute on average

Letters are going out to those over 70s today

That's some encouraging news but we'll see how things go in the coming weeks/months to be more certain of the timeline. The Easter timeline was clearly not going to happen, but at least now there is hope for some return to normal by Q3 at least.





That said, expect lawmakers to try and push for a relaxation of restrictions before the summer hits regardless. That is too important a period for the economy to skip.



